Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 4:08 am |

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

(Shauli Shem-Tov/Flash90)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A Romanian hacker who targeted the Bush family, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and others is expected to get a prison sentence of at least two years.

Forty-four-year-old Marcel Lazar, better known as Guccifer, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. He’s best known for hacking the e-mail account of a Bush family member and revealing private family photos and paintings connected to former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Lazar also told reporters he hacked into Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server, but prosecutors and FBI Director James Comey have said he was lying.

The judge must impose a mandatory minimum of two years. Prosecutors are seeking a term of more than four years.