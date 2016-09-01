Giuliani, Sessions Sport ‘Make Mexico Great Again Also’ Hat

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 1:02 pm |



In this composite image, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (L), and U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., wear “Make Mexico Great Again Also” hats prior to Donald Trump’s speech during a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) -

Two high-profile supporters of Donald Trump have unveiled a new piece of clothing to go alongside the Republican presidential nominee’s trademark “Make America Great Again” hat.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions both wore a white baseball cap with the words “Make Mexico Great Again Also” on it while speaking ahead of Trump’s major speech on immigration in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The hat caused a bit of a buzz on social media. It currently isn’t for sale on the campaign’s website. The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the hat.