De Blasio Wants to Change State Law Shielding Police Discipline

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 3:14 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’d like state law to be changed to let police release records of officer discipline.

De Blasio said Thursday on WNYC radio he believes the law should be rewritten to let the city “provide more transparency.”

The issue has come into focus as the public waits to see whether there’s any disciplinary action in the Eric Garner chokehold death case, which helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement. Any disciplinary moves won’t happen until a federal civil rights investigation ends.

The New York Police Department recently stopped a longstanding practice of letting reporters see a rundown of disciplinary actions. Officials say they concluded it violated a 40-year-old state law.

The New York Civil Liberties Union disputes the city’s interpretation of the law.