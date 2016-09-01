Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 8:02 pm |

FILE – This Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, shows a branch office of Bank of America, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(GOBankingRates.com/TNS) - Labor Day is Monday and, if you’re lucky, you’re one of the millions of Americans who gets the day off work. The unofficial end of summer, Labor Day always falls on the first Monday of September.

A legal holiday across the U.S. since 1894, Labor Day was created to honor the social and economic achievements of American workers. The very first Labor Day holiday was celebrated in New York City back in 1882. Since then, it has been embraced as a relaxing day to soak up the last bits of summer.

There are a million different ways to enjoy the Labor Day, and in case you need to visit a bank to finance those plans, here’s what you should know as the holiday approaches.

ARE BANKS OPEN ON LABOR DAY 2016?

Financial institutions generally follow the Federal Reserve schedule, and since Labor Day is a holiday observed by the central bank, you should expect most branch locations to be closed. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq composite and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association will also be closed on Labor Day, allowing employees to enjoy the day with family and friends. Of course, in today’s tech-savvy world, you’re never more than a few clicks away from your accounts, so if you need to access your funds, simply use your bank’s website, mobile app or ATM.

Of course, in some cases, some banks are open, so if you absolutely must do some banking in-person on Labor Day, you might be able to find an open branch. Generally speaking, branches located inside a store — such as a supermarket — have a better chance of being open, but be sure to inquire in advance.

BANKS OPEN ON LABOR DAY 2016

You’ll be happy to know select branches of these banks might be open for at least part of the day on Labor Day.

Wells Fargo: Labor Day hours and closings vary by location, so check with your local branch for specific holiday information.

U.S. Bank: Most in-store branches will be open on Labor Day 2016, but might have limited hours. Check with your specific location for details.

BANKS CLOSED ON LABOR DAY

These banks will not be open on Labor Day 2016, so be sure to plan accordingly prior to the holiday.

Bank of America

Bank of the West

BBVA Compass Bank

BB&T

BMO Harris Bank

Capital One Bank

Chase Bank

Citibank

Citizens Bank

Comerica Bank

Fifth Third Bank

First Niagara Bank

HSBC Bank

Huntington Bank

Huntington State Bank

KeyBank

M&T Bank

People’s United Bank

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

Santander Bank

SunTrust Bank

TD Bank

Union Bank