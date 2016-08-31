Regional Briefs – August 31, 2016

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 8:23 pm |

Holocaust Survivor Known for Sharing Experiences Dies at 91

FAIR LAWN, N.J. – A Holocaust survivor who made it his mission to share stories of the horrors he endured in nine concentration camps died, The Associated Press reported. Abraham Peck, 91, spoke before school and community groups and was the subject of a recent biography.

NJ Police Probing How Woman Died in Police Custody

FREEHOLD, N.J. – Authorities are investigating the death of a North Carolina woman who was in police custody in New Jersey, the Asbury Park Press reported. Katie Thomas, 21, was on the disorderly persons offense list at the police station when she was found unresponsive.

New York to Spend $75M to Boost Senior Nutrition, Health

ALBANY – New York state will invest $74.6 million in community efforts to improve senior nutrition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The funding will be divided up among 59 local agencies on aging.

NY Buildings to Light Up in Worldwide Cancer Fundraiser

NEW YORK – More than 90 historic buildings and landmarks across the United States and Canada will be lit in red, orange, yellow and white for a big cancer fundraiser next week, The Associated Press reported. They include Niagara Falls and The Peace Bridge connecting Buffalo and Ontario, as well as NYC sites.

NY Record Freshwater Drum Caught by 12-Year-Old Girl

ALBANY – A 12-year-old girl caught a record-breaking fish in Lake Champlain, The Associated Press reported. Amelia Whalen of Essex County bagged a 30 pound freshwater drum, breaking the previous state record by more than 3 pounds. The fish are known to put up a good fight when hooked.