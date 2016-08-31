Police Question Suspect After Frankfurt Airport Security Breach

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 8:12 am |

A specialist for defusing bombs drives through the evacuated Hall A of Terminal 1 at Frankfurt airport in Frankfurt central Germany, Wednesday. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Police were questioning a suspect on Wednesday after a security breach prompted the evacuation of Frankfurt airport’s Terminal 1 and caused significant flight delays at Europe’s fourth largest airport.

The passenger entered into the departure gate area at Frankfurt, a major hub for international travel and home to Lufthansa, without completing the security check, possibly by mistake, police said.

Police did not find any suspicious items in the departure area following the evacuation, a spokeswoman for the federal force told Reuters. She could not provide any further details on the suspect.

The security breach interrupted flight operations, delaying departures and forcing some planes to divert to other German airports instead.

Airport operator Fraport said operations at the terminal resumed at 12:30 local time. All passengers will have to go through the security check again, it said.

In a similar incident, a Spanish man was arrested at Cologne-Bonn airport in May after bypassing the security check, also leading to flight delays.