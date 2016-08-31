NYPD: 3 People Dead, 9 Injured in Long Island Expressway Crash

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 6:16 am |

A crashed car at the horrific accident on the LIE, early Wednesday.

In a major accident during Wednesday morning’s commute, multiple vehicles crashed on the Long Island Expressway (LIE ), leaving several people dead and others injured, NYPD said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Nine others were injured; two of them critically and two more in a serious but stable condition. The other five people suffered minor injuries. One of the critically injured victims, in cardiac arrest, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, as was the other person who was critically injured.

Traffic was backed up for miles after the accident in the eastbound lanes of the expressway in Maspeth, Queens. All lanes were closed between the 48th Street and Maurice Avenue exits.