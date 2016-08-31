New Evidence Could Exonerate IDF Soldier

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 4:47 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Newly adduced forensic evidence in the manslaughter trial of IDF soldier Elor Azariya could change the outcome, Arutz Sheva reported on Wednesday night.

A report prepared by Professor Yehuda Hiss, former head of the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, the Palestinian terrorist was not killed by Azariya’s gunshot, but rather died from injuries he sustained when he was neutralized, prior to Azariya’s action.

Hiss made his investigation on behalf of the defense.

If accepted by the court, it would overturn the assumption that Azariya was responsible for the man’s death and could result in the soldier’s acquittal.