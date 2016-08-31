Israeli Man Seeks Ouster of Palestinians From Scout Movement

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 3:51 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM (AP/Hamodia) - The son of an American-Israeli man killed in a Palestinian terrorist attack last year has asked the global scout movement to expel its Palestinian branch after local members dedicated a recent training course to one of his father’s murderers.

Micah Lakin Avni said on Wednesday that the Palestinian branch is violating the World Organization of the Scout Movement’s core ideals.

The Palestinian scouts recently held a training seminar dedicated to Baha Alyan — one of two Palestinian attackers who shot and stabbed passengers on a Yerushalayim bus last October.

Avni’s father, Richard Lakin, Hy”d, was among three people killed, while Alyan was killed by a security guard.

Palestinian scout leader Ahmed Mashahreh says Alyan was recognized for years of scouting activism and the decision was not connected to the bus attack.