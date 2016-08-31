Illegal Anti-Israel Radio Station Shut Down

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 3:22 am |

Israeli soldiers. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers and Israeli police overnight Tuesday shut down an illegal radio station in the village of Dura, near Chevron. The al-Sanabel radio station was operating illegally, and preaching anti-Israel incitement, including incitement to violence and murder.

Locals added that Israeli forces detained head of the radio station Ahmad al-Darawish, as well as radio employees Muhammad al-Sus, Nidal Amro, Muntaser Nassar and Hamed al-Nammura after raiding their homes. Spokesperson for the IDF Avichai Adraee said in a statement in Arabic that Israeli forces, police and civil administration authorities closed al-Sanabel upon a military order that claimed that the radio station broadcasts programs inciting against Israel. Adraee added that the five detainees were transferred for interrogation.

On Monday night, IDF soldiers demolished the home of one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Rabbi Miki Mark, Hy”d, in June. The house, located in the village of Dura, belonged Muhammad Abed Al-Amariya, a top Palestinian Authority official, who was the driver of the terror gang in the vehicle that transported the terror group to the site of the attack.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 6 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.