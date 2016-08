Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 5:14 am |

Harav Don Segal dancing with the new sefer Torah. (JDN)

The procession of the new sefer Torah down the streets of Yerushalayim. (JDN)

Harav Don Segal writes the final letters of the new sefer Torah. (JDN)

The noted Mashgiach, Harav Don Segal, shlita, who moved to New York three years ago, returned last week to Eretz Yisrael for a brief visit.

The Mashgiach came to take part in a hachnasas sefer Torah to his shul, Ohel Moshe, in the Ezras Torah neighborhood in Yerushalayim, which was held on Tuesday night.