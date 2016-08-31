Commissioner William Bratton’s Last Day in Office

NYPD Police Commissioner William Bratton speaks at a press conference in Brooklyn Wednesday — his last day in law enforcement in 45 years. At left, Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to incoming Commissioner James O’Neill. Bratton’s advice to his cops: “I hope that you choose to do good and always be true to the oath of office that you take. Do not let anything tarnish that success.” (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)
NYPD Police Commissioner William Bratton speaks at a press conference in Brooklyn Wednesday — his last day in law enforcement in 45 years. At left, Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to incoming Commissioner James O’Neill. Bratton’s advice to his cops: “I hope that you choose to do good and always be true to the oath of office that you take. Do not let anything tarnish that success.” (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)