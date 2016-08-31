Civil Administration Approves 284 New Housing Units in Yehudah and Shomron

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 10:15 am |

General view of an empty construction site in Efrat, January 18. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Civil Administration approved on Wednesday 284 new housing units in Jewish communities across Yehudah and Shomron.

The decision by the military-run Civil Administration came two days after a senior U.N. envoy said in a statement to the Security Council that a surge in such building, which most countries view as illegal, presented an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.

Construction in Elkanah, Ofarim, Beit Aryeh, Givat Ze’ev and Har Gilo was approved by the Civil Administration’s High Planning Committee, which had been convened at the insistence of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Army Radio reported.

Two projects involving nearly 80 units in Nofim and Efrat were dropped.

The largest single bloc, in Elkanah, entails the construction of 234 housing units.

As well as the new units, 179 constructed units in Ofarim, built without proper permission, were retroactively approved.