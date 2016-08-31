Brazil’s Senate Removes President Dilma Rousseff From Office

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 1:02 pm |

Senate President Renan Calheiros holds the Constitution of Brazil as he attends the final session of voting on suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment trial on Wednesday. (Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino)

BRASILIA, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate removed leftist President Dilma Rousseff from office on Wednesday for breaking budgetary laws, in an impeachment process that has polarized the Latin American country and paralyzed its politics for nine months.

Senators voted 61-20 to convict Rousseff for illegally using money from state banks to boost public spending. Her conservative former vice president, Michel Temer, who has run the country since her suspension in May, will be sworn to serve out the remainder of her term through 2018.

A separate vote will be held on whether Rousseff will be barred from public office for eight years.