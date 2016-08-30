Regional Briefs – August 30, 2016

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:30 pm |

FDNY Ambulance Strikes, Kills 81-Year-Old Man

NEW YORK – An 81-year-old man hit by an ambulance in Manhattan on Monday has died, The Associated Press reported. Gen Zhan was struck as she was crossing a street in a crosswalk.

Drought-Stricken Upstate Farmers Get OK for Aid

ALBANY – Federal officials on Tuesday declared 15 upstate counties as “primary natural disaster areas” because of this summer’s drought, making them eligible for low-interest loans and other programs.

New Ferry Ready for Service Between NJ and NYC

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. – A new ferry will begin carrying commuters Thursday between New Jersey and Manhattan, The Associated Press reported. New York Waterway’s 400-passenger Betsy Ross will join its sister ship, the Molly Pitcher. The vessels have heated handrails.

Water Main Break Floods Streets, Sinks SUV

NEW YORK – A water main break Monday night sent water spewing into the streets of the Upper West Side and opened a giant sinkhole, swallowing a BMW SUV, The Associated Press reported. Some basements had 5 or 6 feet of water.

Westchester County Airport To Offer Flights to Miami

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester Airport will be offering flights to Miami, the Journal News reported. Starting Dec. 15, American Airlines plans to run two daily non-stop flights. Delta and JetBlue both offer flights to Florida, but not Miami.

NY Appoints Privacy Officer To Protect Student Data

ALBANY – New York’s Education Department has hired a chief privacy officer to protect student and teacher data. Temitope Akinyemi will develop privacy policies.