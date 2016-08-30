Rafael Lands $400 Million Weapons Contract With Lithuania

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 1:30 pm |

An Israeli-made Spike ATGM Command & Launcher unit (CLU) with mock-up Spike-LR missile mounted on a tripod. (Dave1185)

YERUSHALAYIM - The contract for the Lithuanian Army’s largest-ever land system procurement has been secured by Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Rafael announced on Tuesday it had signed a deal to provide advanced, remote-controlled weapon stations enabling the launch of accurate Spike missiles, also produced by Rafael.

Defense establishment sources told Globes that Rafael’s share in the deal will be $111.5 million out of a total estimated at nearly $446 million. It marks the company’s first deal in Lithuania. The weapon stations are scheduled for delivery in 2017.

The Samson Mk2 weapon stations will be mounted on 88 Boxer infantry fighting vehicles, to be provided to the Lithuanian infantry by the Dutch-German consortium ARTEC. Rafael will serve as Artec’s subcontractor, and the weapon stations will be modified to match different armament types and calibers.