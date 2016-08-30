NYC Blood Bank Will Screen All Blood for Zika Virus

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:17 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Blood Center will begin screening its blood supply for the Zika virus, the group announced Tuesday.

It comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidelines Friday recommending Zika testing for all donated blood.

The New York Blood Center supplies approximately 2,000 units of blood to about 200 hospitals in the northeastern United States every day.

Dr. Christopher Hillyer, president of the blood center, said the nonprofit is dedicated to delivering safe blood to all the communities it serves.

Zika usually causes a mild illness but can lead to severe birth defects if women are infected while expecting.