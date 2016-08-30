New Beis Medrash Underway for Machnovka-Belz in Bnei Brak

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:50 am |

The Machnovka-Belz Rebbe, shlita, inspects the construction of the new beis medrash, Thursday. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

In honor of the yahrtzeit of the Belzer Rebbe, Harav Aharon, zy”a, the uncle of the Machnovka-Belz Rebbe, shlita, a special ceremony was held on Thursday, 21 Av, the day of the yahrtzeit of the Rebbe, zy”a.

At the construction site of his up-and-coming new beis medrash in Bnei Brak, the Machnovka-Belz Rebbe, shlita, led the recital of the fourth sefer of Tehillim, which was followed by the special Yehi Ratzon. The Rebbe then pressed the button to pour the cement for the floor of the main heichal – the groise shtib as it is known in Belz.

Work on the new beis medrash is ongoing.