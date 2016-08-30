IDF Demolishes Home of Terrorist Involved in Murder of Rabbi Mark, Hy”d

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 3:05 am |

IDF troops demolish the home of one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Rabbi Mark in the village of Dura overnight Monday. (IDF Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF troops overnight Monday demolished the home of one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Rabbi Miki Mark, Hy”d, in June. The house, located in the village of Dura, belonged to Muhammad Abed Al-Amariya, a top Palestinian Authority official, who was the driver of the terror gang in the vehicle that transported the terror group to the site of the attack.

Al-Amariya is being held in Israel. The IDF said in statement that the demolition was authorized by the proper authorities. Al-Amariya’s wife said that the demolition would not change the family’s determination to attack Jews.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 16 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.