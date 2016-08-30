Harav Yehudah Leib Groner Spends Shabbos in Beitar

Harav Yehudah Leib Groner, the secretary of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, zy"a, on a visit to Eretz Yisrael, spent Shabbos in Beitar Ilit. (JDN)
Harav Leibl Groner arrives in shul before Shabbos. (JDN)
Harav Leibl Groner at Minchah on Erev Shabbos in Beitar Ilit. (JDN)