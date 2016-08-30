Fire Dept. Official Admits Stealing More Than $60,000

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 5:32 pm |

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - The treasurer of a volunteer fire department in New Jersey has admitted to stealing more than $60,000 from the organization.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Chester Jameson pleaded guilty Monday to a theft charge as part of a plea bargain that calls for him to receive a three-year state prison sentence.

Prosecutors say the 52-year-old Old Bridge man wrote more than 100 checks to himself, as well as checks payable to cash, while serving with the Robertsville Volunteer Fire Company in Marlboro.

Jameson will have to forfeit his position with the fire company and will be barred from holding public office. He also must pay $60,000 in restitution.