FBI: MA Man Threatened to Kill President Obama, Attack a Mosque

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 11:13 am |

BOSTON (AP) - Federal authorities have arrested a Massachusetts man whom they say threatened to assassinate President Barack Obama, bomb several police stations and attack a mosque.

Forty-year-old Joseph Garguilo appeared in Boston federal court on Monday to face a single charge of possessing ammunition, which violated the terms of a recent restraining order.

The FBI arrested Garguilo on Friday after a raid of his Holliston home allegedly turned up assault rifle parts, flammable substances, ammunition and handwritten notes threatening violence against Muslims.

Department of Justice officials say a friend reported Garguilo’s behavior since they believed he was “about to snap,” A neighbor told The Boston Globe that Garguilo’s a “bad dude.”

Garguilo was ordered held without bail pending a hearing Wednesday. His attorney denied that he threatened anybody.