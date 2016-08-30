Driver Crashes into Bus Stop, Killing Woman on Kvish Hachof

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 8:12 am |

Security and medical personnel at the scene of the fatal crash, Tuesday. (Chofi Barnes)

YERUSHALAYIM - A woman was killed and a man severely injured when a car crashed into a bus stop on Kvish Hachof, the Coastal Road, near the Olga Interchange, north of Tel Aviv, Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man, in his 20s, suffering from multiple injuries and in a serious state, was taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Chadera.

The crash was initially thought to be a terror attack, but that suspicion was quickly dispelled.

According to reports, the driver was on his way home after arriving on a flight back to Israel and he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.