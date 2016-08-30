Ben Gurion Security Guards Chase Down Palestinian Infiltrators

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 3:27 pm |

A view of Aviv Ben Gurion Airport (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - In a dramatic chase at Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday night, four Palestinians were apprehended after they sought to bypass security checkpoints at the outer gate.

As their car sped on toward Terminal 3, security forces activated roadblocks to prevent it from reaching the terminal. When the car came to a stop, two of the suspects exited the car and attempted to climb over the gate, but guards caught up with them and put them under arrest.

The four men, who were in Israel without legal permits, were then taken into custody for questioning.