Monday, August 29, 2016 at 9:20 am |

A view of mispallelim at the kever of Rashbi in Meron last week. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)

As is known, many bachurim, avreichim and families from across Israel try to get away from the big city hustle during bein hazmanim and travel up north, to the cooler air and calmer environment. Many of those utilized the opportunity to daven at the kevarim of the Tanna’im, Amora’im and tzaddikim who are buried in the area.

Tefillos at the kever of the Ramchal, Harav Moshe Chaim Luzzatto, zt”l, in Teveriah. (Yaakov Lederman/Flash90)