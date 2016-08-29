Cofix to Open Strictly Kosher Branches

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 3:14 pm |

A Cofix opening in Yerushalayim, where the 5-shekel coffee chain plans new Mehadrin outlets. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The discount coffee chain Cofix announced plans on Monday for a whole new division under a mehadrin hechsher in Yerushalayim, Bnei Brak, and chareidi areas around the country.

The stores, going by the name Cofix Be’Ir (Cofix in the City) will serve coffee and sandwiches, following the same menu as its other branches, but with a Badatz hechsher.

Initially, six existing Cofix branches in Bnei Brak will be converted into Cofix Be’Ir outlets. The plan then calls for converting another 20 cafes in Yerushalayim and other cities, plus new branches in other chareidi markets.

Cofix owner Avi Katz promised “the highest levels of kashrus.”

The rise of Cofix has been spectacular, from a standing start to 148 branches in 3 years and 13 more on the way. Its formula of selling all products — including coffee, soft drinks, sandwiches and pastries — for a fixed price of 5 shekels caught on immediately. The company also has a low-price supermarket chain called Super Cofi.

In June, Cofix became the first coffee chain to be listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, as Agri Invest Ltd.