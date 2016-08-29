Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
כ"ו אב תשע"ו
| Monday, August 29, 2016
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
Community
Bar Mitzvah for son of Harav Yitzchok David Alter grandson of the Pnei Menachem of Gur Zy”u
Bar Mitzvah for son of Harav Yitzchok David Alter grandson of the Pnei Menachem of Gur Zy”u
Monday, August 29, 2016 at 8:45 pm |
כ"ה אב תשע"ו
Chernobler Rebbe from Bnei Brak
shlita
graced the Bar Mitzvah. (JDN)
Strikover Rebbe shlita graced the Bar Mitzvah. (JDN)
Machnovke-Belzer Rebbe
shlita
graced the Bar Mitzvah. (JDN)