American’s No. Two Executive Departs for United Airlines

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 6:44 pm |

DALLAS (AP) - The president and No. Two executive at American Airlines is leaving to take the same job with rival United Airlines.

United Continental Holdings Inc. said Monday that Scott Kirby has been named president and will oversee operations, sales and other duties.

Kirby, 49, was often seen as a likely successor to American Airlines CEO Doug Parker.

Instead, he will add airline-industry expertise to United’s management. The Chicago-based airline is led by Oscar Munoz, a longtime railroad executive who became CEO less than a year ago.

American Airlines Group Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas, will replace Kirby by promoting chief operating officer Robert Isom.