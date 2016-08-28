Syrian Observatory: Turkish Attacks Kill 20 in Syrian Village

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 4:44 am |

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A group monitoring the Syrian war said Turkish air strikes and artillery attacks killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more on Sunday in a village in northern Syria, where Turkey and allied Syrian rebels are fighting Kurdish-allied militias.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a total of 50 people had been wounded in the attack on the village of Jub al-Kousa, in an area controlled by militias allied to the Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Syrian Observatory said earlier that Turkish warplanes had struck areas north of Manbij, a city south of Jarablus captured by Kurdish-aligned Syrian Democratic Forces this month in a U.S.-backed operation.