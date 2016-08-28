Sports Authority Customer Data Sold to Dick’s, But Customers Can Opt Out

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 3:50 pm |

(Chicago Tribune/TNS) - As Sports Authority was holding going out-of-business sales and auctioning off store leases, it also sold its customers’ data to rival Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Customers who don’t want Dick’s to keep any personal information they gave Sports Authority do have a way to opt out, the bankrupt Colorado-based retailer said in an email to customers.

Dick’s will delete customers’ information if they visit www.SAPrivacyTransferNotice.com.

The customer database was among Sports Authority assets, including intellectual property and some store leases, purchased by Dick’s at auction in June.

Sports Authority, once the largest sporting goods chain in the U.S., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March and planned to restructure, but was sold at auction after failing to reach an agreement with creditors or secure a buyer.

All of the chain’s more than 450 stores, including 31 in Illinois, closed earlier this summer.