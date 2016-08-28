Rimon Airport Lines Up Tech Provider

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 4:17 pm |

View of the construction of a new airport in Timna, near Eilat. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The new international airport in Timna, near Eilat, took a major step forward toward its April 2017 opening date on Sunday, as it awarded a tender to C. Mer Industries for the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of technological systems, Globes said.

The contract, valued at 1.5 million shekels, calls for construction of a protection system with a closed circuit television system with 400 cameras for observation and control of the airport and passenger halls, support and maintenance buildings, a control system at the entrance to the airport, and a public address system.

Under the agreement, C. Mer will also provide maintenance services, training, and airport services for 12 years.

The new airport, named after astronaut Ilan Rimon and his son Asaf Rimon, has been designated to replace the current airports in Eilat and Ovda. Passenger traffic has been projected for two million passengers a year.