Olmert Seeks Early Release

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 5:47 am |

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert seen leaving Maasiyahu Prison in Ramla on July 11, for his first furlough from prison. (Avi Dishi/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has filed a request for early release, after having served two thirds of the 19-month sentence imposed on him. Olmert claimed in his petition that he had an excellent record as an inmate, and that under Israeli law, he deserves a break on his sentence.

Olmert was sentenced last year to 18 months in prison for taking bribes to advance permits for contractors in the Holyland Apartments project affair, and an additional month for attempting to hide evidence consisting of secret recordings made by his assistant Shula Zaken.

Olmert “owes” a separate eight-month sentence for accepting money from American millionaire Moshe Talansky. The execution of that sentence was postponed until the completion of appeals in that case. If the High Court rules against Olmert in that case, the request for reducing his sentence will not include those eight months.