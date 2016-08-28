Israeli Aid Group at Italy Quake Site

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 1:51 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli volunteers have arrived in the earthquake-devastasted area of Italy, distributing temporary shelters, food and other vital supplies to the victims,

The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

The non-governmental group, IsraeAID, said that its 20-person team of volunteers began arriving in the country within 24 hours of the disaster.

Israeli officials also offered to send search and rescue teams from the IDF, but Italy has so far declined.

At least 80 people are using the community shelter, IsraAID said.

Team member Mickey Noam Alon described how they helped Gabriele Gabiza, an 82-year-old man from the town of Scai whose house was destroyed.

“Like hundreds of others, Gabiza was left stranded in the middle of the night, without shelter or a safe roof over his head. After hours of wandering through what remained of the streets, Gabiza headed to one of the community shelters that was erected within 24 hours of the quake. When I met him, he was clearly exhausted, shocked and confused…. Immediately an IsraAID team member helped him to find a place to sit, offered him a warm blanket and some water,” Alon said.