Israel Denies Drone Brought Down Over Gaza

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 4:01 am |

A flying drone camera in Gaza City. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israel on Sunday denied claims by Hamas that an Israeli drone had been downed over Gaza. Reports Motzoei Shabbos said that the Israeli drone had failed and fallen to the ground in southern Gaza. Hamas sources reported that “unidentified forces” had shot the drone down, but denied doing it themselves.

On Sunday the IDF said in a statement it was unaware of the loss of any drones. Hamas did not supply photos or other evidence to substantiate its claim that the drone was on the ground in Gaza.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, IDF troops arrested five Arabs near the Mevo Dotan army base in northern Shomron. The five, who were stopped as they drove in their car near a checkpoint, were found to be carrying a rifle and ammunition. The Arabs, residents of the village of Araka near Jenin, were taken into custody.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.