Harav Chaim Kanievsky at Kever of His Father, Zt”l, in Honor of Yahrtzeit

Hagaon Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at The Zion of his Father The Steipler Zy”u Who’s Yurtzeit was This Shabbos. (JDN)
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, arrives to daven at the kever of his father, Hagaon Harav Yaakov Yisrael Kaniesky, zt”l, the Steipler Gaon, whose yahrtzeit was marked Shabbos, 23 Av. (JDN)
The kever of the Steipler
The kever of the Steipler Gaon, zt”l. (JDN)