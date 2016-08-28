Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
כ"ד אב תשע"ו
| Sunday, August 28, 2016
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
Community
Harav Chaim Kanievsky at Kever of His Father, Zt”l, in Honor of Yahrtzeit
Harav Chaim Kanievsky at Kever of His Father, Zt”l, in Honor of Yahrtzeit
Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 7:08 am |
כ"ד אב תשע"ו
Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky,
shlita,
arrives to
daven
at the
kever
of his father, Hagaon Harav Yaakov Yisrael Kaniesky,
zt”l,
the Steipler Gaon, whose
yahrtzeit
was marked Shabbos, 23 Av. (JDN)
The
kever
of the Steipler Gaon,
zt”l
. (JDN)