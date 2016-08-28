Events Mark 240th Anniversary of Battle of Brooklyn

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 8:56 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Events on Sunday commemorated the 240th anniversary of the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Brooklyn, which pitted Gen. George Washington’s Continental Army against a larger British-led force.

Fought on Aug. 27, 1776, the redcoats defeated the Americans, but Washington and his army escaped to Manhattan to continue the fight for independence.

At the Old Stone House in Park Slope, where much of the fighting took place, a new permanent exhibit on the battle opened on Friday.

The battle started on land that is now part of Green-Wood Cemetery, where re-enactments and a parade were among Sunday’s events.