Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
כ"ה אב תשע"ו
| Sunday, August 28, 2016
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
Regional
Big Potato in the Big Apple
Big Potato in the Big Apple
Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 9:01 pm |
כ"ד אב תשע"ו
The Big Potato in the Big Apple: The Big Idaho® Potato Truck crosses the Hudson River on Wednesday during a visit to New York. (Mark Von Holden/AP Images for Idaho® Potato Commission)