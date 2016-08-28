Appeals Court: NYC Can Use GPS To Track Cabbies

Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 8:58 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal appeals court ruled Friday that New York City can track taxi drivers by using their cabs’ GPS systems.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruling came in the case of cabbie Hassan El-Nahal, who filed a lawsuit in 2013 charging that the tracking system violated his Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

El-Nahal was among the cabbies targeted in a 2010 crackdown on drivers who were overcharging passengers.

The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission used the GPS devices that had been installed in cabs in 2004 to determine that some drivers were cheating passengers by charging a higher suburban fare when they were still in the city.

The appeals court ruled that the use of the GPS devices was permitted. The court said El-Nahal couldn’t argue that the government had improperly intruded into his property since the GPS device had already been installed when he drove the cab.