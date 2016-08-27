Two Stabbing Attacks Foiled Over Shabbos

Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 8:31 pm |

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah and the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Chevron. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers foiled two stabbing attacks over Shabbos. In both cases, Arab terrorists were arrested. There were no injuries to Israelis.

On Shabbos afternoon, an 18-year-old Arab approached an IDF checkpoint near Me’aras Hamachpelah in Chevron. The Arab raised the suspicions of soldiers, who asked to check his belongings. In the course of the search the soldiers found a large knife on his person.

An initial inquiry indicated that he had planned to carry out a stabbing attack against IDF soldiers in order to avenge the death of his cousin, who had been shot when he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack of his own earlier this year.

Earlier, a female Arab terrorist was arrested at the Kalandiya checkpoint, north of Yerushalayim. The 20-year-old terrorist was found to be carrying a knife as she passed through the checkpoint. She was arrested without incident.