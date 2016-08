Friday, August 26, 2016 at 6:05 am |

The Belzer Rebbe (C) speaks at the yahrtzeit tisch. (Moshe Goldstein)

The Belzer Rebbe, shlita, led a tisch Thursday afternoon, 21 Av, marking the yahrtzeit of the previous Belzer Rebbe, Harav Aharon, zy”a.

The Belzer Rebbe (C) lead the dancing at the tenaim of the daughter of his son Harav Aharon Mordechai (R). The chassan is to the Rebbe’s right. (Moshe Goldstein)

Later, after Maariv, the Rebbe presided over the tenaim for the engagement of his granddaughter. The kallah is the daughter of the Rebbe’s son, Harav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach, son-in-law of the Makava Rebbe, shlita. The chassan is the son of Harav Aharon Zweibel of Yerushalayim.