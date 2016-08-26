Search Underway at Bear Mountain State Park for Two Missing Bachurim

Friday, August 26, 2016 at 5:06 am |

Volunteers helping at the search for the missing bachurim. (News Breakers)

NEW YORK - A mass search was underway overnight Thursday at the Bear Mountain State Park in Upstate New York for two bachurim. The two bachurim, from the Stoliner Camp were on a hike Thursday, but got separated from their group and lost.

The search for the bachurim is ongoing by the N.Y. State Parks Police. Earlier, members of Chaveirim of Rockland County and the Misaskim organization, as well as by many volunteers at Bear Mountain.

View of Bear Mountain Bridge from the top of Bear Mountain. (Wikipedia)

Overnight, only the park rangers and police continued searching while all the volunteers were staged outside the park, ready to resume their assistance in the search with first sunlight.

Please daven for Moshe Tzvi ben Esther and Yosef Yitzchak ben Rinah.

Tefillos were held Friday on behalf of the bachurim at the kever of the Karliner Rebbe, zy”a, in Teveriah.

Bear Mountain State Park is a 5,205-acre state park located on the western side of the Hudson River in Rockland County.